Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

Randolph Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 26,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

