Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

