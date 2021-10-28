Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 7,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,885. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

