Raymond James Analysts Give Capital Power (TSE:CPX) a C$48.50 Price Target

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) received a C$48.50 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.05.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.68. The company had a trading volume of 355,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,611. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

