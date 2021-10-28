Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.56.

FTS stock opened at C$55.02 on Wednesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$25.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.