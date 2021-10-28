Raymond James Comments on Canfor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $12.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.88. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

TSE:CFP opened at C$26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.97. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$16.07 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

