Raymond James Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.53% from the company’s current price.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.05.

TVE stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

