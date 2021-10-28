Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.62 Billion

Brokerages expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report $17.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.69 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $16.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.23 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $89.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

