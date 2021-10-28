Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

