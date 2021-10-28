Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

