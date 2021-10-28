Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.60

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.60 and last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCDTF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

