RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $546,708.70 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. RED has a total market capitalization of $546,708.70 and approximately $50,795.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00310431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

