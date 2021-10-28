Redfin (RDFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.32 and a beta of 1.78. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

