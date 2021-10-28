Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. 2,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

