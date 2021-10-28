Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RCIT remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. 24,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,011. Reelcause has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc is a non-reporting shell company, which engages in the manufacture of OMGE generator and boilers. The company was founded by Jianliang Shi in 1990 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

