Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 698,985 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 698,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,495,000 after purchasing an additional 395,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,952,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,128,000 after purchasing an additional 874,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

