Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.66% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.10.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.26.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

