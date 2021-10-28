Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.17 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 307,567 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,671,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $543,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,935 shares of company stock worth $28,849,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

