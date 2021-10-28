Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,348 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after acquiring an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,734,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after acquiring an additional 395,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,338.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 713,334 shares in the last quarter.

GSY stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

