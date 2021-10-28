Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,041 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $66,068,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,154,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,724,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,043,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

