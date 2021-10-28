Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.