Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 262,845 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,828,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $130.07. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.89.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

