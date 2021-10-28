Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €42.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.67 ($44.31).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €31.36 ($36.89) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.07. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

