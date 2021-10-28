Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REGI. Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

REGI opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.