Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $351.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

