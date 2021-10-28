Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/20/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

10/20/2021 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

8/30/2021 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

