Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

RFP stock opened at C$15.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.02. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$5.78 and a twelve month high of C$21.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

