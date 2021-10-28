Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.59.

NYSE:QSR opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $9,546,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $14,038,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

