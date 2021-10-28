Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$76.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.33.

TSE:QSR opened at C$69.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$79.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

