Restore (LON:RST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RST. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LON RST opened at GBX 476.95 ($6.23) on Wednesday. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The stock has a market cap of £651.87 million and a P/E ratio of 87.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 492.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 438.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

