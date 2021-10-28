Restore (LON:RST) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RST. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of RST opened at GBX 476.95 ($6.23) on Wednesday. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 438.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a market cap of £651.87 million and a P/E ratio of 87.78.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

