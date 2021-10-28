Reviewing CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 20.29% 13.49% 1.25% Cadence Bancorporation 46.87% 15.67% 1.78%

91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIT Group and Cadence Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.56 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -70.69 Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.49 -$205.53 million $0.74 27.45

Cadence Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CIT Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CIT Group and Cadence Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 0 1 2.40

CIT Group currently has a consensus target price of $45.58, suggesting a potential downside of 7.88%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than CIT Group.

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats CIT Group on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

