Reviewing Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) & Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -1.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma N/A -430.28% -70.09% Athersys N/A -258.36% -136.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Athersys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 2,011.22 -$13.15 million N/A N/A Athersys $1.44 million 180.69 -$78.76 million ($0.42) -2.74

Evoke Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athersys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Athersys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Evoke Pharma and Athersys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Athersys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Athersys has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Athersys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Summary

Athersys beats Evoke Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

