Reviewing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Kidoz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 6.90 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -12.38 Kidoz $7.15 million 9.98 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

Kidoz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enthusiast Gaming and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 217.06%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03% Kidoz -0.24% -0.27% -0.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kidoz beats Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

