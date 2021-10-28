Reviewing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rafael has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 157.01 -$24.54 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.20 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rafael and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $75.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

