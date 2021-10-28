Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $66.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE REXR opened at $66.49 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

