Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 312.7% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RZLT stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

