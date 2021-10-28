Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.11. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 7,402 shares traded.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $780.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

