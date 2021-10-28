Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Shares of RGEDF stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

Richter Gedeon VegyÃ©szeti GyÃ¡r NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

