Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of RSKD opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64. Riskified has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riskified stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,585,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,253,000. Riskified comprises about 2.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 4.18% of Riskified at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Riskified Company Profile

