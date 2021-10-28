Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

LGACU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

