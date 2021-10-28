Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGPIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $4,965,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGPIU opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

