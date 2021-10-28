RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 181,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,147,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
