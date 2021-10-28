RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 181,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,147,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,701,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,761,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.