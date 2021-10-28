Robert Holmes Swan Sells 20,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Holmes Swan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eBay alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.