Robotti Robert Cuts Stock Holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Robotti Robert lowered its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Robotti Robert owned approximately 2.05% of PHX Minerals worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

PHX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.13. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

