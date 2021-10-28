Robotti Robert Invests $270,000 in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

KL traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 36,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

