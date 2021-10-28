Robotti Robert Purchases 2,995 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.8% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,435 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,965,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.57. 51,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,082. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

