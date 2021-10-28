Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) rose 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 394,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,486,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

RMO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $589.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth $13,531,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 942.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter valued at $6,166,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

