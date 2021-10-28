Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $145.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,987,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 185.0% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 105,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

