Roth Capital Increases REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $17.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.22 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

