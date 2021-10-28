Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

OTCMKTS:APYRF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

